Geingob conveys Condolences to President of Ghana.



Windhoek, Nov 12 – The President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob today expresses sadness at the passing of H.E. Flt. Lt. (rtd) Jerry

John Rawlings, former President of the Republic of Ghana.



In a message of condolences, President Geingob says:

“The late President Jerry Rawlings distinguished himself as a

personal friend of our country. I have fond memories of his frequent

visits to Namibia to celebrate many joyous occasions with the people of

Namibia, including my inauguration as the third President of our

Republic in March 2015. Africa mourns the loss of a committed Pan-

Africanist who courageously championed the cause of freedom from

colonialism. On behalf of the Government and the people of Namibia, I

wish to extend heartfelt condolences to my dear brother, President Nana

Akufo-Addo, the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings,

the children, the family and the fraternal people of the Republic of

Ghana.”

Former President Flt. Lt. (rtd) Jerry Rawlings served two terms as

President of Ghana and retired in 2001. He passed away today,

Thursday, 12 November 2020 at the age of 73.

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info