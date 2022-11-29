Nigerian president reiterates support for stability in West Africa

ABUJA, Nov. 28 — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday reiterated the country’s commitment to bolstering peace, security, and political stability in West African countries.

Efforts are being made by the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore order in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso, the president said at the opening of the 2nd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS parliament.

Nigeria is convinced that the rule of law should remain the norm in the sub-region, he added.

Buhari said his administration will also ensure “credible polls are conducted” in the general elections due to hold in February and March 2023 in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

At the regional level, Sierra Leone and Liberia are also preparing for elections, he said, and his country is willing to provide support. (Xinhua)