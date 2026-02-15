Trending Now
8 dead, 2 injured after fireworks retail store blast, fire in east China
8 dead, 2 injured after fireworks retail store blast, fire in east China

February 15, 2026

NANJING, Feb. 15 — An explosion and its resulting blaze at a fireworks retail store in Dong’an Village, Donghai County of east China’s Jiangsu Province, left eight people dead and two others with minor burns Sunday afternoon, according to local authorities of Donghai County.

The blast occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, triggered by a villager’s improperly setting off fireworks near the store.

The resulting fire was extinguished by approximately 4:00 p.m. following prompt rescue efforts.

Those responsible for the incident have been taken into custody.

An investigation into the exact cause of the accident and follow-up responses are currently underway. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

