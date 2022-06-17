DRC school project children to adopt seedlings during school holidays

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, June 17 – Good Food Namibia planted two moringa trees with children from the DRC School Project and Community Centre at Swakopmund on Thursday to mark the Day of the African Child and sent the children home for the holidays with seeds to germinate during the four-week period.

Good Food Namibia is a Namibian charitable organisation aiming at empowering people to implement and manage sustainable backyard gardens and to contribute to the zero hunger drive in the country.

It has started a seedling competition where they gave away more than 80 vegetable seeds and recycled plant pots to the children at the DRC.

The organisation said in a statement it believes the youth deserves the knowledge and power to transform their own lives. It emphasised that gardening and handling plants are one of the basic approaches to teaching children to be responsible and care for the environment.

This initiative also teaches children a lot about how to regulate their emotions like patience, expectations and understanding that growth is steady progress.

That’s why each child was given a seed and a plant pot, from recycled plastic bottles, to take home and look after their plants for the school holiday.

The children are expected to return the seedings on 18 July 2022 when the three best seedlings will win special educational prizes based on three categories. Senior school learners from grades 8 to 12 can win a laptop, while senior primary learners in grades 4 to 7 will win a full school uniform set and junior babies from grades 1 to 3 will walk away with a toy hamper.

The returned seedlings from the learners will be planted in the school garden and donated to houses with elderly residents and some to less privileged members of the community.

Good Food Namibia will then set up backyard greenhouses to protect the gardens for the beneficiaries. – Namibia Daily News