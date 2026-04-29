Bank Windhoek and Ministry of Education deepen partnership to accelerate learning, youth development and social impact

Windhoek, April.29, Bank Windhoek reiterated its commitment to Namibia’s education and skills agenda during a high-level engagement in Windhoek with the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture (MEIYSAC).

The discussions focused on scaling practical collaborations that improve learning outcomes, expand opportunities for young people, and strengthen community development.

The Bank delegation was led by Managing Director James Chapman, Executive Officer: Corporate and Institutional Banking, Lukas Nanyemba, and Executive Officer: Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.

They met with Minister Dr Sanet Steenkamp and senior officials to align priorities and identify high-impact opportunities. The engagement comes as Namibia intensifies efforts to widen access and raise quality across the education system.

Both parties underscored that lasting progress depends on strong public–private partnerships that combine policy direction with resources, innovation and implementation capacity. Bank Windhoek highlighted education as a cornerstone of long-term prosperity.

The Bank said its social investment initiatives are aligned to national priorities, skills development, youth empowerment and inclusive growth, with a focus on measurable outcomes. The Bank shared an approach that combines

learner support, teacher development, community-level interventions and pathways into work.

Key focus areas included: Strengthening teaching quality: Through its Mathematics Teachers Initiative, Bank Windhoek has trained close to 300 teachers since 2024, impacting approximately 15 000 learners nation-wide, strengthening

classroom practice with updated methodologies and tools. Early indications show improved learner performance in mathematics.

Holistic youth development: The Bank supports learner well-being through, life skills and leadership initiatives, and programmes in sport and the arts. Across its broader corporate social responsibility portfolio, Bank Windhoek invested about N$12 million in social impact projects in the most recent financial year.

The meeting also covered the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project, a flagship partnership with the Cancer Association of Namibia that has raised N$38.4 million since 2000, with the Ministry’s support sought to strengthen school participation.

Skills development and pathways into work: The Bank supports vocational and sector-focused training, including agricultural education through partnerships with training institutions, to help close skills gaps and improve alignment with labour-market needs.

Looking ahead, the Bank and Ministry agreed to explore scalable cooperation, including expanded teacher development and stronger alignment to national development frameworks to track outcomes and accountability.

The engagement also covered support for Namibian students, including the ongoing journey of the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund, job creation through the Bank’s Emerging Bankers Programme, and initiatives that promote responsible debt management and financial literacy.

Both parties stressed that meaningful reform requires sustained partnership, innovation and shared accountability, backed by interventions that can be expanded, monitored and improved over time. Dr Sanet Steenkamp noted that as Namibia advances progressive education policies, private-sector support is increasingly important in complementing government programmes and safeguarding quality.

Chapman said Bank Windhoek remains committed to building a resilient, skilled and inclusive society by investing in education, youth development, sport and the arts. The Ministry commended the Bank’s social investment and welcomed continued partnership as a Namibian institution committed to national development.

Both parties agreed to maintain momentum and identify additional opportunities for collaboration that lead to stronger schools, empowered teachers, and better futures for young people.

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