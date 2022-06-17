Swartwater community loses it backbone

Trending Now
Community

June 17, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, 17 June 2022 – Residents of the Swartwater farm in the Berseba constituency have lost a strict disciplinarian with the passing of its oldest member, Ouma Sanna Jahrs (103), earlier this month

“Ouma Sanna Jahrs is the oldest in the southern region one could say,” said //Kharas regional councillor, Jeremias Gooieman, who is also a member of parliament, on Thursday.

He made the remarks when handing over donations from the council of a tent and groceries worth N$3 500 to the family.

Late Ouma Sanna died on 4 June 2022 at her homestead on the farm Swartwater. She was due to turn 104 in September this year.

“She was a disciplinarian and women of strong faith, she taught us to be good Christians and to value and respect humankind,” said family member Cedric Basson describing the late Ouma Sanna. She will be buried on 18 June 2022 from her residence at Swartwater. – Namibia Daily News

