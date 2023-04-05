Capricorn Foundation announces N$100,000 contribution towards LearnOnOne Project

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 5 — The Capricorn Foundation has announced its commitment to improving education in Namibia through a contribution of N$100,000 towards the LearnOnOne Project. The initiative is aimed at supporting senior secondary education and will broadcast 51 Grade 10 and Grade 11 online lessons in various subjects on One Africa Television from April 2023 until September 2023. The lessons will also be available on the LearnOnOne website and Facebook page.

The Capricorn Foundation, under its primary focus area of Education, has partnered with LearnOnOne to supplement its support to the senior secondary education level. Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs and Executive Officer of Capricorn Foundation, said that the foundation believes in collaboration as a defining concept for creating impact within communities, and this initiative can push education in Namibia forward, consequently creating positive change.

LearnOnOne, a registered non-profit division of OneAfrica, broadcasts recorded school lessons and other educational material on TV. The organisation was established during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdowns and pursues support for learners and bridges the digital divide by providing access to free education through broadcast television as a widely accessible platform.

Stephan Hugo, Group CEO of TribeFire Studios, said that LearnOnOne fills a unique gap in the ecosystem for education solutions that supplement schools through broadcast television, a mass media reach platform. OneAfrica covers the whole of Namibia and remains the most affordable way to connect experienced teachers with tens of thousands of learners. He added that the project is thankful for partners like the Capricorn Foundation that understand the great benefits of the TV platform and value the collaborative contribution between LearnOnOne, the schools they work with, and their content partners.

According to the 2021 Namibian Education Census carried out by the Education Ministry, Namibia has 777,132 learners, with 730,750 in State Schools and 46,382 in Private Schools. Given these statistics and the well-documented challenges learners face, LearnOnOne has committed to joining government and private sector efforts to give Namibian learners an added boost in their educational journey.

LearnOnOne is endorsed by the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture as a supplementary educational platform. Its vision is to provide school lessons as extra classes for learners and non-school content to help children with the 21st-century skills needed to succeed in the increasingly competitive job market.

Another leg of the LearnOnOne Project is school activations focused on creating awareness of the lessons offered on TV. Since 2021, the project has had 54 school visits, 1,860 teachers, and 36,000 learners reached.

For more information, contact Veripura Muukua at veripura.muukua@capricorn.com.na. – Namibia Daily News