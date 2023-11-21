South Africa to vote on Malemas motion to close the Israeli Embassy

By Elezo Libanda

In Johannesburg on November 21st, the South African Parliament is set to vote on Julius Malema’s motion proposing the closure of the Israeli Embassy. This move comes in the wake of Israel recalling its ambassador for consultations, triggered by recent statements from South African officials.

The tensions escalated when South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation rebuked Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky for a statement regarding the country’s stance on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The strained relations deepened as South African officials condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, labelling them as genocidal and calling for intervention from the International Criminal Court.

President Cyril Ramaphosa voiced concern over Israel’s response to an attack by Hamas on October 7th, expressing worry about the loss of life in Gaza. The ANC also expressed support for a parliamentary motion advocating the closure of the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria. Before this, South Africa had already recalled its diplomatic staff from Israel as a form of protest. The upcoming parliamentary vote reflects the intensification of diplomatic tensions between South Africa and Israel. – Namibia Daily News