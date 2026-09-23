Cameroon hosts forum on Central African financial market

YAOUNDE, Sept. 23– Experts, policymakers and investors gathered Wednesday in Douala, Cameroon’s commercial hub, to discuss financing and investment in Central Africa.

The three-day Diamond Capital Convention focuses on developing concrete financing solutions, accelerating investment flows and strengthening the attractiveness of the regional financial market.

Louis Paul Motaze, Cameroon’s minister of finance, said Central Africa is at a decisive turning point in its economic development and urgently needs financial reform.

“It is urgent to deepen our sub-regional financial market to make it a true driver of structural transformation for our economies,” Motaze said.

Organizers said the mobilization of sustainable financing, economic transformation and private-sector growth require a stronger regional financial market, whose potential remains largely underexploited.

They said the convention aims to provide a platform for bringing together capital, projects and decision-makers. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 10