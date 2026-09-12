South African minister calls for deeper sci-tech cooperation with China

OHANNESBURG, Sept. 12 — South African Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Blade Nzimande called for closer scientific and technological cooperation with China, saying the partnership was a critical component of bilateral relations.

Nzimande made the remarks at the 2026 Pujiang Innovation Forum in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, according to the South African Government News Agency.

He said South Africa and China would pursue closer collaboration in artificial intelligence, joint research centers, space science and astronomy, quantum computing, cybersecurity, youth development, among others.

“Our cooperation with China remains a critical component of our bilateral relationship,” Nzimande said, adding that the partnership was rooted in “solidarity, development cooperation and multilateral engagement.”

He noted that cooperation between the two countries had expanded into areas including health, traditional medicine, astronomy, forestry, palaeontology and energy research.

He also highlighted the Young Scientists Exchange Program between the two countries, saying fellowships, laboratory placements and mentorship had exposed young researchers to advanced industrial research environments.

Nzimande said South Africa stood ready to work with China and other partners to create a future “in which innovation is shared, technology is used responsibly, and science becomes a bridge between nations, peoples and generations.”

Held from Friday to Monday, this year’s forum is themed “Sharing Innovation and Shaping the Future: The Mission of the Global Sci-Tech Community amid a New Round of Sci-Tech Revolution.”

Initiated in 2008, the Pujiang Innovation Forum is an annual event organized by the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology and the municipal government of Shanghai. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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