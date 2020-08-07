DBN introduces staff rotation due to Covid-19.



Windhoek, Aug 7-The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) has announced that it will alternate staff in its offices to reduce the risk of operational disruption due to Covid-19. Half of its staff will work from home and the other half will work from its offices in alternating weeks.



The rotation is designed to ensure that the Bank will have continuity in the event of a case of Covid-19 case. It will be applied in its Windhoek Head office and its regional offices in Ongwediva and Rundu. The Bank’s office in Walvis Bay is currently closed and its staff are working from home in self-quarantine after a staff member contracted Covid-19.



Speaking about the rotatation, DBN spokesperson Di-Anna Grobler said the move is particularly expected to ensure the continuity of lending to businesses and management and administration of loans, however all the Bank’s functions will operate on the same system.

She encouraged existing borrowers and stakeholders to make use of telephonic contact, virtual meetings and emails. Grobler asked prospective applicants to call in advance if face-to-face appointments for assistance are needed.

NDN Reporter