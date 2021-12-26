Man arrested for shooting dead seven family members in South Africa

Trending Now
CRIME

December 26, 2021

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 26 — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting dead seven family members Saturday morning over an unknown matter in Vhembe District, Limpopo Province of South Africa, said local police.
“The deceased are four children and three adults, including a heavily pregnant woman. The names of the deceased will be released later as investigations are still unfolding. The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage but family feud cannot be ruled out,” said police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo.
He added that the suspect turned himself into the police and was arrested. The police have taken the firearm that was used in the shooting. (Xinhua)

