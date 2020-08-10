10th NAMA FINALE READY TO ROLL.





Windhoek, Aug 10– Windhoek – The much anticipated 10th Namibian Annual Music Awards is ready to bid farewell to 10 years of Namibian music excellence.



In a statement last week, the NAMA Executive Committee announced that the event will go virtual from 14th August till November 2020. These dates have now been reviewed, herewith final

dates below.

“As communicated last week, the NAMA finale will still be held over a period of 8 weekends.

We have now moved the mini premium events from Saturdays and Sundays to Fridays and Saturdays and all events will start at 18h00 live. Nominees who may not be able to travel to Windhoek for any reason are obliged to inform the NAMA Executive Committee in writing otherwise they will forfeit their performance fees and prize monies in the event that they win

in line with the rules”.



The NAMA Premium Livestream Concerts will be exclusively available to view to people who bought a ticket to the show. Tickets have gone on sale already at Webtickets Namibia and nationwide at Pick n Pay stores at the cost of N$10 per show and N$100 for all shows. To

attend the NAMA Premium Livestream Concerts and to view it live as it happens online, on your mobile or on laptops, computers or Smart TV’s, you will have to purchase a ticket. Once you’ve purchased a ticket you will receive a message containing your secure unique logon

details to stream the show live. Your ticket gives you access to the live show and in addition the ability to view the NAMA concert again within 48 hours afterwards.

All of the concerts will be re-broadcasted on NBC Television every Sunday.



Weekend One:

Sat, 29th August: Afrop Pop & Best Collaboration



Weekend Two:

Fri, 4th Sept: Best Single & Best Traditional

Sat, 5th Sept: Best Gospel & Lifetime Achievement Award



Weekend Three:

Fri, 11th Sept: Best House & Best Producer

Sat, 12th Sept: Best Kwaito & Best Reggae



Weekend Four:

Fri, 25

th Sept: Best Music Video & Best Group/Duo

Sat, 26

th Sept Special NAMA Award



Weekend Five:

Fri, 9th Oct: Best Soukous Kwasa & Best Afrikaans

Sat, 10th Oct: Best Damara Punch & Best Oviritje



Weekend Six:

Fri, 16th Oct: Best Hip/Hop & Best R&B

Sat, 17th Oct: Best Pan African Artist & Song of the Year



Weekend Seven:

Fri, 23rd Oct: Best Album of the Year

Sat, 24th Oct: Best Male Artist, Best Female Artist & Artist of the Year



Weekend Eight:

Fri, 30th Oct: Best Newcomer & Artist of the Decade

Sat, 31 st Oct: All Time Fan Favourite