MTC Postponed 081Every1 Hope Concert.

Windhoek, June 18- Namibian music and gospel enthusiasts will have to keep safe and wait a little longer for the much-anticipated MTC 081Every1 Hope Concert, which the MTC

postponed to 4 September 2021.

The concert, which befits the trying times the nation faces albeit COVID19, loss of jobs and the undeniable psychological rubs on the world as a whole, was scheduled for 2 July 2021 but had to be moved for better days ahead amidst the ongoing scourge of COVID-19.

“The postponement is necessitated by various factor that are COVID related and logistical. But we would like to assure the nation that the concert will indeed take place as it is meant to give

the country hope during these difficult times,” said MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Tim Ekandjo.

He added: “Covid-19 has affected and continues to affect us in different ways. Some have lost relatives, friends, jobs or salary cuts, and the numbers are just on the rise. With this concept,

we are saying that we must never lose hope. As a nation, the challenges that we are faced with too shall come to pass. But for now, let us keep safe and fight this enemy, ” said Ekandjo.

The gospel concept line-up remains as earlier announced at the launch with 17 performances, both Namibians and South African gospel singers. the stage will be graced by personalities to

demonstrate that there is indeed light at the end of the tunnel. Faith musical ambassadors like Vuuyo, Pride, Franklin and Dee’A, Rodney Seibeb, Maranatha, Joharetha, Elizabeth, Manda

Gabriel, Effy-Otjimbundu, Ayanda Ntanzi, Benjamin Dube, Buci Radebe and the Nam Gospel United will feature the line-up.

Choirs Clive and now Generation choir, Collective Gospel choir, Vox Vitae and the Vocal reflection will also grace the stage with their soft melodies.

