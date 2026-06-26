Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia China’s consumption upgrade enhances inbound consumption appeal
China’s consumption upgrade enhances inbound consumption appeal
AsiaCurrent AffairsInternationalRetail

China’s consumption upgrade enhances inbound consumption appeal

June 26, 2026

BEIJING, June 26 — The continuous upgrading of the domestic demand market is not only driving the improvement of products and services, but also directly amplifying the appeal of inbound consumption, according to a Xinhua think tank report released Friday.

The report, titled “Shopping in China: Sharing New Opportunities of Open Development,” was released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

With per capita GDP exceeding 13,000 U.S. dollars, China’s consumer demand is accelerating its transition from “availability” to “quality,” and from “meeting basic living needs” to “pursuing premium experiences,” the report said.

“Robust and diversified high-end consumer demand attracts global brands to prioritize the Chinese market for the debut of their latest high-quality products and cutting-edge services,” it noted.

An increasing number of multinational corporations are establishing their regional headquarters, R&D hubs, and design centers in China to precisely align with local consumption preferences, offering exclusive products and services that also benefit inbound tourists, the report added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 109
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Xi says ready to work with Canada to...

October 31, 2025

Prominent Scholar Dr. Job Shipululo Amupanda Uncovers Corruption...

July 8, 2023

Egyptian expatriates’ remittances hit record 41.5 bln USD...

February 23, 2026

China boosts disaster relief for Guangxi, Yunnan as...

October 9, 2025

Australian wildlife including koalas on list of endangered...

September 2, 2021

U.S. civilian employee gets prison term for smuggling...

December 12, 2025

Holiday tradition drives poultry sales boom across Zambia

December 31, 2025

Rwandan president urges equal partnership between Africa, Europe

October 10, 2025

Endangered African penguins threatened by bird flu

January 28, 2026

S. Korea strengthens inspection on U.S. beef imports...

May 22, 2023
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.