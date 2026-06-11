Jordan intercepts 20 missiles fired from Iran over Azraq region

AMMAN, June 11– Jordanian air defense systems and Royal Air Force fighter jets intercepted and shot down 20 missiles fired from Iran early Thursday morning, according to a Jordan Armed Forces statement on Thursday.

The missiles were intercepted over the Azraq region in eastern Zarqa Governorate, the statement said. It confirmed that the interception caused debris to fall, and no casualties or material damage were reported.

Specialized military engineering teams have been deployed to handle unexploded ordnance. The Jordanian Armed Forces said it is closely monitoring ongoing regional developments and maintains the highest levels of combat readiness.

The military added that it remains committed to protecting the Kingdom’s airspace and defending its national sovereignty, vowing that it will not permit any violation of Jordanian airspace by any party.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said on Thursday that it struck the U.S. al-Azraq base in Jordan with ballistic missiles in response to U.S. attacks on Iran. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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