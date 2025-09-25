Namibia battles wildfire in flagship Etosha National Park

Trending Now
WINDHOEK, Sept. 25 — The Namibian Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism announced on Wednesday that an uncontrolled wildfire has scorched large parts of Etosha National Park and is advancing rapidly, threatening key habitats in one of Southern Africa’s largest game reserves.

The fire, which began outside the park on Monday and is suspected to have been sparked by nearby charcoal production activities, has spread rapidly due to strong winds and dry vegetation, the ministry said in a statement.

The authorities, supported by the Namibian Defense Force and neighboring communities, are working around the clock to contain the blaze, the ministry said, adding that efforts have focused on protecting human lives, wildlife, and key infrastructure, including boreholes, patrol camps, and grazing areas.

“Despite extensive containment efforts, the fire remains intense and unpredictable.

Our staff are monitoring the situation on the ground and from the air to assess the affected areas,” the ministry said. According to the ministry, no wildlife casualties have been confirmed so far, but assessments are ongoing.

Etosha is home to elephants, rhinos, lions, giraffes, and hundreds of bird species, making it one of the most visited and ecologically significant parks in Southern Africa. (Xinhua)

