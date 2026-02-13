Danish F-35 fighter jets join NATO’s “Arctic Sentry” activity

OSLO, Feb. 13 — Four Danish F-35 fighter jets on Friday officially joined NATO’s “Arctic Sentry” activity, marking Denmark’s first contribution to this initiative aimed at bolstering the alliance’s presence in the Arctic region.

The deployment, which local media said engages four fighter jets, will see the advanced stealth fighters conduct scheduled training exercises with Swedish Gripen fighter jets, according to a statement from the Danish Ministry of Defence.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen expressed satisfaction with the launch of the activity, noting that it was initiated at Denmark’s request.

“The first Danish contribution to the activity shows that we are ready to deliver concretely and operationally to NATO in the Arctic,” he said.

He added that the F-35 contribution strengthens the overall presence in the region and underscores Denmark’s role as an active ally in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

The “Arctic Sentry” framework is designed to demonstrate NATO’s active surveillance and presence in the northern reaches of the alliance’s area of responsibility.

It serves as an umbrella for several existing regional initiatives, including “Arctic Shield,” a Danish-led exercise for the Home Guard; “Arctic Summer,” involving the Sirius Sledge Patrol special operations unit; and “Brilliant Ice,” a logistical operation for airborne fuel delivery in Greenland.

Vivian Motzfeldt, Greenland’s minister for foreign affairs and research, welcomed the deployment of the F-35s. “It is a new and strong capability that we have not seen much of in Greenland, but which will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening security and surveillance in our region,” she said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

