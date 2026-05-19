Croatia announces 26-man squad for FIFA World Cup

ZAGREB, May 18– Croatian national football team coach Zlatko Dalic on Monday announced a 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, led once again by captain Luka Modric.

Dalic said he believes Croatia can achieve another strong result at this year’s tournament.

“Our first goal is to advance from the group stage and achieve a good result there. I am optimistic, as always. We have a strong national team,” Dalic said at a press conference in Zagreb.

Croatia finished third at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after reaching the final at the previous tournament in Russia.

Dalic said recent warm-up matches against Colombia and Brazil in March had strengthened his confidence in the team. He added that the squad combines quality, youth and experience.

The team will assemble on May 25 in Zagreb before playing two warm-up matches against Belgium and Slovenia ahead of the tournament.

Dalic also said Modric has recovered from a facial injury and is expected to be fit for the World Cup. “I have no doubt that Luka will perform at a high level. He means a lot to us as captain, and I expect him to be fully fit,” Dalic said.

The 40-year-old AC Milan midfielder was one of the key players for Croatia at the 2018 and 2022 World Cup. In April, Modric sustained a cheekbone fracture and underwent surgery.

Dalic’s squad includes Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol, PSV forward Ivan Perisic, and Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Croatia has been drawn in a group with England, Panama, and Ghana, and it plays the opening match against England on June 17. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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