Rehoboth to host the MTC horse racing Winter cup.

Windhoek, June 8– Namibia Horse Racing Association in conjunction with their sponsor MTC announced today that they will be hosting the MTC horse racing winter cup in the hardap region in Rehoboth.

The horse racing event slated for the upcoming Saturday 12 june 2021 will see horses as far as from South Africa competing in the one day event.

The president of Namibia horse racing association Mr.Marthinus De Waal Said “an amount of N$250 000.00 is allocated to the event.”

The winners will walk away with trophies and prize monies, while the jockies will walk away with medals.

The first winner of the horse racing is expected to pocket 50% of the allocated amount, second prize 30%, third prize 20% and while the fourth prize 10% of the 250 000.00 event allocated budget.

Around 30 security will be deployed to the venue and the presence of the Namibia police force and Namibia Defense force are expected to be at the vanue for security reasons.

Mr De vaal also indicated that “veteran clinics will be available at the vanue to make sure that all horses are well taken of for any health emergency services”.

The event will kick off at 10am on Saturday, about 19 races are scheduled on the day.

Fikameni Mathias, Public Relations Officer at MTC, said “unfortunately there will be no spectators at the vanue, the public are advised to keep on taking precautions measures and keep safe until that time when things get better and be allowed to the field”.

Only 50 people will be allowed at the vanue which comprises of the representatives from the sponsor MTC, the organizers Namibia Horse Racing Association and the media.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info