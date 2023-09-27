Trending Now
Sports

Ghana’s Black Queens Crush Namibia 12-0 to Reach Next Round of Women’s AFCON Qualifiers

September 27, 2023

Staff Reporter

ACCRA, Sept. 27 — Ghana’s Black Queens have dominated Namibia 12-0 on aggregate, securing their place in the second round of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In the second leg held in Accra on Tuesday, the Black Queens triumphed with a 5-0 victory, following their commanding 7-0 win in the first leg held in Kigali last week. Notably, Alice Kusi scored a hat-trick in the second leg, while Evelyn Badu and Stella Nyamekye also found the net.

Ghana will now set their sights on the upcoming second-round clash against Namibia in November. The winner of this tie will earn a coveted spot in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Morocco.

The Black Queens’ impressive performance underscores their team’s remarkable strength and depth, boasting a roster of skilled players such as Kusi, Badu, and Nyamekye.

With a history of success at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, including nine tournament victories, Ghana aims to add another title to their collection. Their most recent triumph was in 2018, and they are eager to vie for the championship once more in 2024.

