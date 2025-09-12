Trending Now
Home Feature Cricket Namibia names squad for T20 series against Zimbabwe
Cricket Namibia names squad for T20 series against Zimbabwe
FeatureNationalSports

Cricket Namibia names squad for T20 series against Zimbabwe

September 12, 2025

WINDHOEK, Sept. 12– Cricket Namibia has announced a 15-man squad for a three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, a key preparation for the upcoming International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025.

The three T20 matches will be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, with the series beginning on September 15.

Both nations will use the series as a vital tune-up before the regional final, which is scheduled to take place in Harare, Zimbabwe, from September 26 to October 4.

The top two teams from the eight-team regional final will secure a spot at the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Namibia‘s head coach, Craig Williams, on Friday, expressed confidence in his team, which includes several young players who have been in the system for several years.

“We have just come out of Canada, which was quite a tough series condition-wise, so heading off to Bulawayo first and then Harare, I think we are definitely ready,” Williams said.

According to Williams, the squad has trained hard and is quite confident, while also acknowledging that they “take no games for granted whatsoever.” (Xinhua)

Post Views: 21
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Baby Warriors off to Mauritius

July 16, 2018

Namibia Premier Football League officially launched

April 10, 2021

Moses to fight Tagoe in Ghana

August 15, 2018

Regional shooting competition at Swakopmund

February 13, 2018

Jansen using Berlin Grand Prix as benchmark for...

June 29, 2018

A Guide to Retiring Financially Savvy: GIPF Pensioner

December 1, 2021

Namibia rolls out 28-mln-USD youth fund to boost...

September 3, 2025

Monsoon rains kill 66, injure 127 in 10...

July 5, 2025

Goal fest in Round Four of ||Kharas Second...

May 13, 2018

Namibia to host back-to-back cricket tri-series

November 9, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.