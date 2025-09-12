Cricket Namibia names squad for T20 series against Zimbabwe

WINDHOEK, Sept. 12– Cricket Namibia has announced a 15-man squad for a three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, a key preparation for the upcoming International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025.

The three T20 matches will be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, with the series beginning on September 15.

Both nations will use the series as a vital tune-up before the regional final, which is scheduled to take place in Harare, Zimbabwe, from September 26 to October 4.

The top two teams from the eight-team regional final will secure a spot at the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Namibia‘s head coach, Craig Williams, on Friday, expressed confidence in his team, which includes several young players who have been in the system for several years.

“We have just come out of Canada, which was quite a tough series condition-wise, so heading off to Bulawayo first and then Harare, I think we are definitely ready,” Williams said.

According to Williams, the squad has trained hard and is quite confident, while also acknowledging that they “take no games for granted whatsoever.” (Xinhua)

