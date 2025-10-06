Trending Now
Namibia names 24-man squad for crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers
October 6, 2025

WINDHOEK, Oct. 6– Namibia‘s football governing body, the NFA, on Monday announced a 24-man travelling squad to face Liberia and Tunisia in the final group stage matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The squad is made up of three goalkeepers, eight defenders, nine midfielders and four forwards. The NFA announced that one player, Sergio Damaseb, had to be dropped due to an injury.

Liberia will host Namibia in Monrovia at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex on Oct. 9, and Namibia will proceed to face Tunisia in Rades in the last qualifier on Oct. 13.

The nine group winners of the African qualifiers will qualify for the World Cup automatically while the four best runners-up will get the opportunity to play in a mini-tournament, with the winner advancing to the intercontinental playoffs.

Namibia currently sits in second place of Group H with 15 points, trailing group leader Tunisia by seven points. With only two rounds left, they cannot surpass Tunisia, but are still hopeful of advancing to the next round.

Other teams in the group include Liberia (11 points), Malawi (10), Equatorial Guinea (10), and Sao Tome and Principe. (Xinhua)

