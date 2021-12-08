Trending Now
Home Advertise Spend less, reach more
Spend less, reach more
AdvertiseFeature

Spend less, reach more

December 8, 2021

It’s advertising that makes a difference.

We are prepared to offer you a platform for advertisement on our website and social media platforms 24/7 which depends on the contract agreement of the advert. Your placement will be featured for the period of time as agreed on the website.

SME : On Special

Ads placement

N$250.00 per day (UP TO 50% OFF)

Corporate: On Special

Ads placement

N$750.00 per day (UP TO 50% OFF)

Government: On Special

Ads placement

N$800.00 per day (UP TO 50% OFF)

This package includes the following online solutions advertising below:

This package includes the following online solutions advertising below:

This package includes the following online solutions advertising below:

Display Ads

Display Ads

Display Ads

Social Media Advertising

Social Media Advertising

Social Media Advertising

❌

Direct mail advertising

Direct mail advertising

❌

Native advertising

Search Engine Ads

❌
❌

Native advertising

❌
❌

Mobile Advertising

REQUEST A QUOTE

REQUEST A QUOTE

REQUEST A QUOTE

 

Post Views: 507
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

VACANCY ADVERTISEMENT: ASSISTANT PROJECTS COORDINATOR 

March 5, 2021

Namibia to host biomass technology expo in August

June 20, 2019

TMU Investment CC: Black Friday offers

November 29, 2021

A Guide to Retiring Financially Savvy: GIPF Pensioner

December 1, 2021

Feel free to contact us.

February 24, 2021

Three dimensions of nuclear: equity, security and sustainability

September 27, 2021

Kavango East Third Division League congratulates Mboma, Masilingi...

August 8, 2021

Blessed Is She to host Second Annual Conference...

October 20, 2021

ROSATOM Launches Global Atomic Quiz Celebrating World Science...

November 8, 2021

Rosatom supports women’s health in SA

October 15, 2021
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.