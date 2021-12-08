Spend less, reach more

It’s advertising that makes a difference.
We are prepared to offer you a platform for advertisement on our website and social media platforms 24/7 which depends on the contract agreement of the advert. Your placement will be featured for the period of time as agreed on the website.
SME : On Special
Ads placement
N$250.00 per day (UP TO 50% OFF)
Corporate: On Special
Ads placement
N$750.00 per day (UP TO 50% OFF)
Government: On Special
Ads placement
N$800.00 per day (UP TO 50% OFF)
This package includes the following online solutions advertising below:
This package includes the following online solutions advertising below:
This package includes the following online solutions advertising below:
Display Ads
Display Ads
Display Ads
Social Media Advertising
Social Media Advertising
Social Media Advertising
Direct mail advertising
Direct mail advertising
Native advertising
Search Engine Ads
Native advertising
Mobile Advertising