Messi headlines Argentina World Cup squad

BUENOS AIRES, May 29– Lionel Messi was among 26 players named in Argentina’s squad on Thursday for the FIFA World Cup, which begins next month in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Inter Miami captain Messi leads an attack that also includes Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez.

Manager Lionel Scaloni also included Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Inter Miami enforcer Rodrigo De Paul and Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

In total, 17 players featured in the Albiceleste squad that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina will begin its World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16 before facing Austria and Jordan in Group J.

Julian Alvarez (L) of Argentina vies with Jefferson Lerma of Colombia during their 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifier football match, June 10, 2025. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

The three-time World Cup champion will warm up for the tournament with friendlies against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9.

Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid)

Defenders: Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique de Marseille), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Olympique de Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Valentin Barco (Racing Strasbourg), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nico Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Nico Paz (Como), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan). (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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