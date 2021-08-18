CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO PRESIDENT-ELECT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AND THE UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

WINDHOEK, 18 August — The Honourable McHenry Venaani as Leader of the Official Opposition and President of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) congratulates his dear friend, President-Elect His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema on his election as the seventh President of the Republic of Zambia. The Honourable Venaani extends his felicitations during His Excellency Hichilema’s exercise of his new mandate. He further wishes to offer H.E. Hichilema his sincere best wishes for a successful term in office.

In the same vein, the Honourable Venaani congratulates the United Party for National Development (UNDP) and the greater citizenry of the Republic of Zambia on the achievement of this historic feat. The Honourable Venaani is certain that H.E Hichilema’s election will consolidate democracy in the sub-region of Southern Africa and the continent, wholly. This victory promises to be a sterling testament to the winds of change that are sweeping across Africa. Additionally, the rural support, coupled with the youth support that the UNDP garnered during the just-ended elections is worth emulating.

As President of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), the Honourable Venaani welcomes this historic transition of power in that country. The Honourable Venaani is confident that under the leadership of H.E. Hichilema, the Republic of Zambia will find effective measures to address the challenges that the country faces. Equally, the Honourable Venaani is certain that the President-elect will usher in a new period of prosperity for the people of Zambia.

– NDN Reporter