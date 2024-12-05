Trending Now
Former President Obasanjo Celebrates Historic Election of Namibia's First Female President
Politics

Former President Obasanjo Celebrates Historic Election of Namibia's First Female President

December 5, 2024

By Benjamin Wickham

LAGOS, Dec. 5 — Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has hailed the election of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as Namibia’s first female president, describing it as a powerful demonstration of the people’s will.

Obasanjo expressed his delight upon hearing the news, emphasizing that the people of Namibia had spoken decisively through their votes.

The ruling SWAPO party secured a landmark victory in Namibia’s recent elections, with Nandi-Ndaitwah, 72, earning over 57% of the vote. Her closest competitor, Panduleni Itula of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), captured 25.5%, according to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN).

In a statement released on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Obasanjo expressed joy at the election results, which marked a significant milestone for Namibia. He commended the Namibian people for entrusting Nandi-Ndaitwah with the nation’s leadership.

“No doubt, the good people of Namibia have spoken and have decided to repose their trust and confidence in your leadership, particularly as the first female President of Namibia,” Obasanjo remarked.

He urged the newly elected president to honour the mandate granted to her by the Namibian people and to work diligently for the country’s progress.

“By this clear victory, Namibians have not only given you a mandate to lead with sound policies that will bring much-needed socio-economic progress to the country but also reaffirmed their faith in your leadership,” Obasanjo stated.

He further praised Nandi-Ndaitwah’s experience, resilience, and dedication to public service, qualities that have prepared her for the responsibility of leading Namibia into a new era.

Obasanjo concluded by wishing Nandi-Ndaitwah success in managing the nation’s affairs and fostering growth and development for all Namibians.

