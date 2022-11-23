Shalyefu re-elected Ongwediva mayor for the third time

Trending Now
November 23, 2022

By Lylie Happiness,

Oshakati, 23 Nov. – Taarah Shalyefu was re-elected mayor of Ongwediva for the third time and he will lead the council for the next 12 months.

His fellow Swapo councillor, Ulalia Katonyala, retained her position as deputy mayor of the town.

Naemi Amuthenu (Swapo), Jona Helao (IPC) and Fabiam George (Swapo) remain members of the Management Committee.

Meanwhile, Kaarena Shikongo and Ottillie Haitota, both from IPC, are ordinary members of the seven-member Ongwediva Town Council office bearers.

Shalyefu reaffirmed commitment to continue advocating hard work, innovation and improved corporate governance, particularly accountability and transparency, as they render services to the people.

“Over the past year, we have been working as a team and managed to record significant success in the areas of governance, service provision to critical areas and town planning,” he said.

He added that development is a shared responsibility that requires cooperation and collaboration.

Shalyefu urged all stakeholders to join hands with council in pursuit of an attractive, caring and inclusive town.

Through collaboration, he said, the council will understand the aspirations of the residents and they will share resources to improve the livelihoods of their people.

