STADIO TO HOST INDUSTRY ENGAGEMENT WEBINAR EVIDENCE BASED POLICING

Windhoek 18 August – Stadio Namibia in collaboration with NUST will host a virtual seminar on the topic of Evidence-Based Policing on August 19, 2021. This virtual seminar has been organized to engage Policing students and people in the security sector such as police officers on this cutting-edge topic. Taking the seminar online means that more people can participate and engage with the subject from the safety of their office or home setting.

Evidence-Based Policing is a new way of working to improve police effectiveness and build trust in the police. Some people think it is the future of policing. This method of policing recognizes that experience and intuition are crucial, but that officers should be equipped with the most reliable and recent knowledge relevant to their work. This will all be discussed and explained by the professional and expert panel that has been assembled for this webinar taking place on August 19th, from 18:00 – 19:30.

Dr. Andrew Faull, researcher, policy, and technical support expert with 17 years of experience working on policing, crime, violence, and human security from the Institute of Security Studies will share his expertise on Evidence-Based Policing. There will be full engagement and discussion in what is sure to be a lively and very educational webinar, with the Namibian Police Force also participating and sharing their experience and embracing evidence-based policing.

It is very simple to join the webinar and engage in the discussion, simply go to:

https://meet.google.com/wbd-novr-nqa?hs=224

On August 19, 2021, at 18:00 pm. The seminar will last until 19:30 pm.

The full schedule is listed below.

TIME ACTIVITY/PRESENTATION FACILITATOR 18:00 -18:10 OPENING AND WELCOME Dr. Divya Singh CAO, STADIO 18:10 – 18:30 EVIDENCE-BASED POLICING Dr. Andrew Faull Institute for Security Studies 18:30 – 19:00 Response from the Namibian Police Force Namibian Police Force [nn] 19:00 – 19:20 Questions and Discussions Participants Chair: Mr. Eliphas! Owos-Oab (Chair of Road Safety Council) 19:20 – 19:30 CLOSURE Dr. Pilisano H Masake Acting Dean Faculty of Human Sciences, NUST

