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Iran’s supreme leader reappoints Mohseni-Ejei as judiciary chief
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Iran’s supreme leader reappoints Mohseni-Ejei as judiciary chief

July 5, 2026

TEHRAN, July 5 — Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has reappointed Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei as the country’s judiciary chief for a second consecutive five-year term.

In a decree carried by Iranian media on Sunday, Khamenei appreciated Mohseni-Ejei’s “valuable and sincere” efforts during his first term at the judicial body’s helm.

Khamenei said the directives issued by his predecessor, Ali Khamenei, along with his own remarks in late June, would pave the way for the improvement of Iran’s judiciary.

In his message released on June 28, Iran’s supreme leader called on the country’s judiciary to pursue and restore the Iranian people’s rights violated by the “crimes” perpetrated by the United States and Israel during the recent war, which “must be pursued with seriousness at domestic and international courts.”

Mohseni-Ejei had been appointed as the Iranian judiciary’s head in July 2021 by Iran’s late leader.

According to Iran’s Constitution, the country’s supreme leader is responsible for the appointment of the judicial body’s head. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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