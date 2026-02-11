BEIJING, Feb. 11 — China’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that the U.S. accusation of China conducting nuclear explosive tests is entirely unfounded and that Chinese opposes the United States fabricating excuses for itself to resume nuclear tests.

Responding to a relevant query at a regular press briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian said persistent U.S. distortion and smearing of China’s nuclear policy essentially constitutes political manipulation, which is aimed at pursuing nuclear hegemony and evading its own nuclear disarmament responsibilities.

“China firmly opposes this,” Lin said, stressing that the United States is the biggest source of disruption to both the international nuclear order and global strategic stability.

Lin noted that by allowing the New START Treaty to expire without renewal, the United States has severely undermined mutual trust among major countries and shaken global strategic stability. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

