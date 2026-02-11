Trending Now
Home International U.S. fabricating excuses for itself to resume nuclear tests: Chinese foreign ministry
U.S. fabricating excuses for itself to resume nuclear tests: Chinese foreign ministry
International

U.S. fabricating excuses for itself to resume nuclear tests: Chinese foreign ministry

February 11, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 11  — China’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that the U.S. accusation of China conducting nuclear explosive tests is entirely unfounded and that Chinese opposes the United States fabricating excuses for itself to resume nuclear tests.

Responding to a relevant query at a regular press briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian said persistent U.S. distortion and smearing of China’s nuclear policy essentially constitutes political manipulation, which is aimed at pursuing nuclear hegemony and evading its own nuclear disarmament responsibilities.

“China firmly opposes this,” Lin said, stressing that the United States is the biggest source of disruption to both the international nuclear order and global strategic stability.

Lin noted that by allowing the New START Treaty to expire without renewal, the United States has severely undermined mutual trust among major countries and shaken global strategic stability. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 60
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Russia’s nuclear-powered cruiser to begin sea trials

August 13, 2025

Afghan police arrest 128 drug smugglers, seize illicit...

February 4, 2026

South Africa, 15 countries voice concern over Gaza-bound...

September 17, 2025

281 Japanese public school staff disciplined for sexual...

December 23, 2025

Iranian president says nuke talks should end U.S....

September 5, 2021

China Defends Maritime and Shipbuilding Industries Against Coercive...

October 14, 2025

UK urges NATO to “strengthen Arctic defences”

January 14, 2026

Moscow analyzing peace proposal on Ukraine after talks...

December 25, 2025

China, EU start consultations on electric vehicle case:...

December 18, 2025

What did Trump, Zelensky and European leaders talk...

August 19, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.