Namibia, Germany urged to seal genocide reparations deal

WINDHOEK, Nov.7– A group of traditional leaders representing communities affected by the 1904-1908 genocide in Namibia on Friday called on the Namibian and German governments to conclude negotiations on a proposed reconciliation and reparation agreement by December and move toward its implementation.

In a joint statement issued at the Forum of German-Speaking Namibians, the representatives urged the two governments to resolve technical and legal issues and sign the proposed Joint Declaration without further delay.

The negotiations seek to address atrocities committed by German colonial forces against the Ovaherero and Nama communities between 1904 and 1908.

The representatives said the 1.1-billion-euro (about 1.2 billion U.S. dollars) financial package initially proposed by Germany remained insufficient given the scale of the atrocities, historical land dispossession, and their long-term consequences.

However, they welcomed revisions to the proposed declaration that would leave room for additional funding.

“For our communities, implementation must mean practical improvements in everyday life: access to land and water, education and skills, stronger livelihoods and opportunities for young people,” the representatives said.

They also called for affected communities to play a decisive role in implementing the agreement through an independent, non-profit institution responsible for overseeing reconstruction, development and reconciliation programmes.

In 2021, Germany acknowledged the colonial-era atrocities as genocide and proposed providing 1.1 billion euros over 30 years for reconstruction and development projects in Namibia.

However, the proposed agreement has faced opposition from some affected communities over the amount of funding, its legal status, and their involvement in the negotiations. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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