Inclusive AI governance offers new opportunities for Africa

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming economies, governance, healthcare, education and international relations. As AI becomes an increasingly important driver of global competitiveness and sustainable development, the conversation is no longer limited to how the technology should evolve. It is increasingly about who governs AI, who benefits from it, and how its opportunities can be shared more equitably.

For Africa, this conversation comes at a critical moment. The continent has abundant human capital, rapidly growing digital economies, and expanding technology ecosystems. However, it continues to face major constraints, including inadequate digital infrastructure, shortages of AI specialists, limited research funding and unequal access to advanced technologies.

China has advocated an open, inclusive and cooperative approach to AI development and governance. Rather than viewing AI primarily through the lens of geopolitical competition, China emphasizes international cooperation, shared innovation, and wider participation by developing countries. This approach recognizes that the benefits of AI should not be concentrated in a small number of technologically advanced economies; instead, countries of the Global South should actively participate in innovation, governance and capacity building.

An “AFRICA” framework centered on Access, Fairness, Responsibility, Innovation, Cooperation and Advancement provides a useful perspective for understanding how developing countries can participate more actively in the AI era. Expanding access to education, computing infrastructure, research facilities, datasets, cloud technologies, and technical expertise lays the foundation for inclusive AI development.

At the same time, fairness requires that developing countries have a greater voice in shaping international AI standards, governance mechanisms and ethical principles.

Responsibility is equally essential as AI brings new challenges related to algorithmic bias, misinformation, cyber threats, privacy concerns, deepfakes and autonomous systems.

Innovation represents the engine of sustainable AI development. Countries that generate knowledge, develop technologies, and commercialise research are better positioned to achieve greater economic competitiveness and technological sovereignty.

African countries such as Nigeria already possess enormous innovative potential in areas including financial technology, healthcare, agriculture, logistics, cybersecurity, and education. However, sustained progress requires greater investment in research and development, innovation financing, university-industry collaboration, intellectual property protection, and AI research centres.

Cooperation is another key pillar of inclusive AI governance. China-Africa cooperation in digital infrastructure, education, telecommunications, research and capacity building has already created a strong foundation for expanding collaboration in AI. Nigeria should focus on cooperation that stresses mutually beneficial partnerships that promote technology transfer, joint innovation laboratories, research collaboration, AI education, startup development and institutional strengthening.

For Nigeria, advancement requires sustained investment in STEM education, AI research, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, innovation financing, cloud computing, data centres and supportive regulatory institutions. By combining domestic reforms with strategic international partnerships, Nigeria can become one of Africa’s leading AI economies while contributing meaningfully to global AI governance.

The future of AI should not be defined by technological monopolies or digital inequality but by shared innovation, responsible governance and mutually beneficial partnerships.

“AFRICA” framework provides a practical roadmap for achieving this aspiration while reinforcing the principles of openness, cooperation, responsibility and shared prosperity. Africa must seize this opportunity by investing in its people, strengthening institutions, expanding scientific research, and engaging constructively with international partners. With sustained strategic commitment, Africa will help lead in the global AI revolution.

Editor’s note: Ebute Ugbedeojo currently serves as an Associate Professor of Computer and Security Studies, National Institute for Security Studies, Abuja, Nigeria.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Xinhua News Agency. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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