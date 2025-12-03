China again urges Japan to withdraw incorrect words, abide by one-China principle

BEIJING, Dec. 3 — The Chinese mainland calls on Japan to deeply reflect on its historical crimes and withdraw its erroneous remarks, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“The Japanese side must stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and adhere to the one-China principle and its political commitments to China via concrete actions,” said Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

Zhang stressed that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s erroneous remarks on Taiwan represent an interference in the internal affairs of China — sending a wrong signal to “Taiwan independence” separatist forces, and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the restoration of Taiwan to China, as well as the 82nd anniversary of the issuance of the Cairo Declaration, Zhang said that a series of documents with the force of international law, including the Cairo Declaration, all affirm China’s sovereignty over Taiwan.

“It is Japan’s obligation to comply with the provisions of these documents under international law,” the spokesperson added. “Taiwan is China’s Taiwan.

It has never been, and will never be, a country,” she said.

“People on both sides of the Strait are all Chinese, and the future of Taiwan can only be jointly decided by the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people, with Taiwan compatriots included.”(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

