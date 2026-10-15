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South Africa urges restraint amid renewed attacks in Red Sea region
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South Africa urges restraint amid renewed attacks in Red Sea region

October 15, 2026

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 15 — South Africa has expressed serious concern over the renewed escalation of attacks in the Red Sea region, particularly in and around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, including attacks on Saudi Arabia, according to a statement issued by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation on Thursday.

The statement said South Africa was concerned about actions threatening the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia and neighboring states. It condemned attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure and expressed condolences for the loss of life and serious injuries caused by the attacks.

South Africa called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from actions that could further destabilize the region. It also called for an inclusive political process under the auspices of the United Nations to end the conflict in Yemen.

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola reiterated the country’s commitment to resolving conflicts peacefully through inclusive dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law. He stressed that lasting peace in Yemen and stability in the Red Sea region were essential for regional prosperity, international trade and Africa’s development agenda, the statement said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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