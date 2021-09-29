Chelsea midfielder Kante tested positive for COVID-19

LONDON, Sept. 29 — Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed the English Premier League club on Tuesday.

The French international missed Chelsea’s training on Tuesday before departing to Turin for their Champions League Group H match against Juventus on Wednesday.

‘N’Golo unfortunately tested positive and he needs to quarantine and follow the government protocols,” revealed Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel in the press conference.

As Kante has to isolate for 10 days, he will be definitely absent on Saturday while Chelsea play against Southampton in the Premier League. The 30-year-old is also likely to miss France’s match against Belgium in the Nations League on October 7.

The Blues will be also without Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Reece James while facing Juventus as the trio are still healing from injuries. (Xinhua)