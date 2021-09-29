Trending Now
Home World Chelsea midfielder Kante tested positive for COVID-19
Chelsea midfielder Kante tested positive for COVID-19
World

Chelsea midfielder Kante tested positive for COVID-19

September 29, 2021

LONDON, Sept. 29 — Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed the English Premier League club on Tuesday.
The French international missed Chelsea’s training on Tuesday before departing to Turin for their Champions League Group H match against Juventus on Wednesday.
‘N’Golo unfortunately tested positive and he needs to quarantine and follow the government protocols,” revealed Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel in the press conference.
As Kante has to isolate for 10 days, he will be definitely absent on Saturday while Chelsea play against Southampton in the Premier League. The 30-year-old is also likely to miss France’s match against Belgium in the Nations League on October 7.
The Blues will be also without Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Reece James while facing Juventus as the trio are still healing from injuries. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 82
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Fully vaccinated people can still transmit COVID-19 virus:...

August 6, 2021

UN chief calls for end to racism on...

September 1, 2021

Namibia’s founding president hails departing 13th batch of...

July 23, 2021

Pakistan opposes politicizing COVID-19 origins tracing, urges science-based...

September 3, 2021

NGOs raise concern over ARVs shortage in Zimbabwe

September 28, 2017

Germany to start COVID-19 vaccine donation via COVAX

August 9, 2021

Vietnam reports 12,680 new COVID-19 cases

September 8, 2021

Tanzania expresses disappointment over Denmark’s decision to shut...

August 29, 2021

Many Africans wary of COVID-19 vaccination amid ongoing...

September 22, 2021

CPC leadership holds meeting to study economic work

July 30, 2021