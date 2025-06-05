Germany backs NATO military expansion while battling troop shortage

BERLIN, June 5 — German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday that Germany supports NATO’s large-scale military expansion plan, which is expected to be approved during the alliance’s defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

However, the country is currently grappling with a significant shortage of troops. To meet the increased defense requirements under the plan, the German Bundeswehr will need to add 60,000 active-duty soldiers, Pistorius told the media ahead of the meeting.

“Given Germany’s size and economic strength, we will shoulder a significant part of NATO’s military build-up,” he said. “As the alliance’s traditional second-largest military force, we are continuing in that role.”

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized on Wednesday that the alliance needs “more resources, troops, and capabilities” to fully implement collective defense strategies and respond to any threat.

He highlighted air and missile defense, long-range weapons systems, logistics, and large land force formations as top priorities. However, Germany continues to face a persistent shortage of military personnel.

Despite intensified recruitment efforts, the Bundeswehr saw a further decline in troop numbers last year, while the average age of soldiers continued to rise.

According to the defense ministry, the total number of military personnel stood at approximately 181,000 by the end of 2024. Previously, Pistorius outlined a goal of expanding Germany’s total military force to around 460,000, including 203,000 active-duty troops, 60,000 current reservists, and an additional 200,000 new reservists.

He has since announced plans to “establish and fully equip new large military formations.” To support this expansion, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier signed a constitutional amendment in March to relax the country’s so-called “debt brake,” allowing greater government borrowing for defense and infrastructure investment.

The move aims to bolster Germany’s role in European security. On the question of reinstating compulsory military service, Pistorius acknowledged that Germany currently lacks sufficient training and accommodation capacity.

As a result, the country will maintain its voluntary military service system in the near term while gradually expanding capabilities. At the end of this month, NATO member states are expected to finalize new defense spending targets at a summit in The Hague.

NATO chief Rutte has suggested members allocate 3.5 percent of their gross domestic product to direct defense expenditure, and an additional 1.5 percent for broader security-related spending by 2032. (Xinhua)

