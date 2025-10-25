Russian strikes on Ukrainian capital kill 1, injure 10

Trending Now
October 25, 2025

KIEV, Oct. 25 — One person was killed, and 10 others were injured in Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital overnight from Friday to Saturday, said a local official.

The attack sparked fires in several areas, shattered windows in residential buildings, and damaged a kindergarten in the eastern part of the city, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kiev City Military Administration, said on social media.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the city was targeted by ballistic missiles.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 62 drones and nine missiles during the overnight assault on Ukraine.

Air defense units shot down 50 drones and four missiles.

The strikes marked the second massive attack on the Ukrainian capital in less than a week.

On Friday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain is speeding up its program to supply more than 5,000 lightweight multirole missiles to Ukraine to bolster the country’s air defense during the winter. (Xinhua)

