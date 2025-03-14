Ukrainian drone attack causes fire at Russia’s oil facility

MOSCOW, March 14 — A gasoline storage tank in Russia’s Krasnodar Territory was on fire as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said Friday on his Telegram channel. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties, the governor added. Kondratyev said that the fire spread over an area of more than 1,000 square meters, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. A total of 121 personnel and 39 units of firefighting equipment were deployed to contain the fire. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 95