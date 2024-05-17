Ministry of Environment and Tourism Confirms Presence of Lions in Mukwe Constituency

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, 17 ay 2024 – The Ministry of Environment and Tourism has confirmed the presence of lions in the Mukwe Constituency of the Kavango East region. In a media statement held yesterday, MEFT spokesperson Romeo Muyunda reported sightings of three lions in the areas of Mayara, Katenture, and Shamangorwa. Muyunda added that ministry staff are in the area monitoring the situation.

Muyunda urged residents not to take the law into their own hands and to report any lion sightings to the authorities immediately. This follows an incident last month where a resident of Kalumba Village in the Zambezi Region survived a lion attack. Likando Mabhena was attacked while assisting officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism in tracking down two lions (a male and a female) believed to have crossed over from Botswana into the Salambala area over the weekend.

In response to the lion sightings, several schools in the Mukwe circuit suspended their teaching and learning processes. Educational authorities reported that predators had been spotted in the area. A letter from acting circuit inspector of the Kangongo circuit, Mrs. Phostinah, directed all schools in her circuit to prioritize the safety of learners. The letter stipulated that only teachers and support staff should report for duty during this period.- Namibia Daily News