Capricorn Group appoints Chief Financial Officer

Capricorn Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Johan Maass as the Group Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO). Maass, who is the current Group Financial Manager, will assume the role of Group Chief Financial Officer from 1 July 2022.

Johan is a Chartered Accountant by profession, with a B.Com Hons in Chartered Accountancy. He brings to this role a wealth of industry-related financial experience. He started his career in 2010 at PwC Namibia and was promoted to Senior Audit Manager in 2015, a position he held until joining Capricorn Group on 1 April 2018. In 2019, he completed the Group’s Senior Management Development Programme presented by the University of Stellenbosch. Since joining the Capricorn Group, Johan reported to the previous Financial Director. Johan has led the Group’s financial reporting for the last 3 years, including playing an integral role in the production of the Group’s integrated annual report.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to take on this new challenge in these exciting, albeit uncertain economic times. I look forward to working with the Capricorn Group executive management team and contributing to the continued growth and success of the Group, which will ensure that we create value for our shareholders and all our stakeholders. I am blessed to be part of this truly Namibian financial services group and I look forward to the journey with all my Capricorn Group colleagues,” said Johan Maass during his appointment.

“The Capricorn Group Board would like to congratulate Johan on his appointment and wish him all the best in his new role”, said Thinus Prinsloo, Group CEO.