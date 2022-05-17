Trending Now
Home NationalBanking Bank Windhoek enhances customer-focused Mobile App
Bank Windhoek enhances customer-focused Mobile App
Banking

Bank Windhoek enhances customer-focused Mobile App

May 17, 2022

Windhoek, 17 May– Bank Windhoek’s Head of Digital, Data, and Customer Transformation, Ryan Geyser, said that the Bank is on a continuous journey to create and provide an enhanced banking experience to its customers. Geyser said this in reference to the Bank Windhoek’s release of an updated version of its mobile app on all mobile app stores. “As the only locally owned and operated bank in Namibia, our customers and top-quality service remain our highest priority. The enhancements are continuous in our efforts to meet customer demands,” said Geyser.

Geyser added that as the Bank celebrates its 40th anniversary, the locally designed Bank Windhoek Mobile App boasts a superior uncluttered user interface stacked with features to ensure a seamless and convenient customer experience on the go.

“With access to an internet connection, users can conduct transactions from their mobile devices wherever they are, at any time in a convenient, security-based, cost-effective, and timesaving manner,” said Geyser. “Regarding safety, users can monitor the status of their accounts, supported by biometric login functionalities, and using the new App attracts no data usage costs.

In addition to customer favourites such as sending EasyWallets, managing accounts and card limits, monitoring account activity, and instantly paying bills, the latest release allows customers to send TN mobile and MTC airtime, the ability to download weekly, daily, or monthly statements and resending proof of payments.

Other benefits of using the Bank Windhoek Mobile Banking App include free e-statements on-demand, instant purchasing of electricity, and Managing Electronic Fund Transfers and card limits. “It also allows customers to conduct EasyWallet payments, view investment accounts, and instantly transfer money between accounts,” said Geyser. He emphasised that the Bank Windhoek Mobile App allows customers to customise their account names and they can also receive and manage notifications from the Bank on system alerts, transactions, and any other new updates.

Geyser concluded by reminding customers that vigilance for fraudster tricks and scams remains one of the most robust defences to curb theft and fraud. “Never share your banking Personal Identity Number (PIN) and an SMS One-Time-PIN with anyone, even a bank official, he said.” The Bank Windhoek Mobile Banking App is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei App Gallery.

 

Post Views: 93
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nedbank Namibia Launches Private Wealth Offering

October 4, 2018

BANKING INDUSTRY TO LAUNCH A NEW ELECTRONIC FUNDS...

July 21, 2021

Special for CAFS) Zambia, IMF reach agreement on...

May 11, 2021

Capricorn Group releases interim financial results

February 24, 2022

Bank Windhoek’s smart partnership ensures customer safety

January 28, 2019

Avoid the holiday blues in January.

December 9, 2021

Bank safely this Festive Season.

December 16, 2020

Bank Windhoek appoints Head of Procurement

January 16, 2018

Bank Windhoek’s campaign ignites patriotism amid crisis.

October 26, 2020

Bank Windhoek introduces more affordable mortgage loan

July 15, 2020