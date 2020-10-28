Capricorn Group Distance itself from racist remarks on social media posts by Bank Windhoek employee.

Windhoek, Oct 28-Capricorn Group herewith wishes to respond to media enquiries on a social media post by a Bank Windhoek employee. The post does not reflect the opinion of Capricorn Group nor Bank Windhoek or any of our subsidiaries in any way but is the personal opinion of the individual concerned. Capricorn Group and Bank Windhoek distances itself from the sentiments expressed by the individual. Neither the Group nor Bank Windhoek condones racism as it goes against our values and core ethics. The individual was suspended with immediate effect and the matter is being dealt with in accordance to the Group’s internal disciplinary and ethics policy.

NDN Reporter