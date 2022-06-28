Windhoek mayor Sade Gawanas arrested in Okahandja Park, Windhoek

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, 28 June 2022 – Brutality and violence by police officers will not be condoned and any aggrieved person should open a case at the nearest police station for referral to the Namibian Police’s internal investigative unit, according to a press release in Windhoek on Monday evening.

It was issued by police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Rauna Shikwambi in response to an incident in Windhoek’s Okahandja informal settle on Monday where the city’s mayor, Sade Gawanas, was arrested.

According to a preliminary report Crime Prevention Forum members were patrolling in Paulus Owoseb Street were three people standing in the road refused to move out of the way when police hooted. Somebody allegedly showed the patrollers a finger which resulted in an argument and one person was arrested. This person turned out to be the mayor. Her driver immediately reported the incident to the Wanaheda Police Station commander who ordered her release.

Mayor Gawanas then drove to the same police station and laid charges of crimen injuria, unlawful arrest, and common assault.

“Our expectation is that crime prevention-related matters must be solved amicably, without recourse to violence even when dealing with unruly and uncooperative people, and intoxicated people too, who, without provocation, are insulting and even assaulting officers on duty,” Shikwambi said.

“Law-abiding citizens, let’s co-operate and respect each other.”

Police said a detailed report on the incident would follow from officers on the ground. – Namibia Daily News