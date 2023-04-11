Capricorn Foundation partners with S.P.E.S to support 1100 children in Namibia

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 11 — The Capricorn Foundation has announced that it will continue its partnership with the Step out of Poverty Charity (S.P.E.S) by providing further funding of N$250,000. This continued support from the Foundation will enable S.P.E.S to offer teachers’ training and mentorship, food, and educational materials to 1100 children through 15 informal pre-schools in Windhoek.

Education is one of the key areas of focus for the Capricorn Foundation. Since its establishment in 2020, it has developed a strong track record of supporting Early Childhood Development (ECD) projects and programmes throughout Namibia. S.P.E.S is one of the five ECD programmes that the Capricorn Foundation is currently supporting, and each programme has its own unique value proposition and geographical impact, ensuring that there is no duplication of efforts.

Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs and Executive Officer of Capricorn Foundation, stated that “a safe, healthy, and conducive learning environment is critical for children to maximise their early learning and to build a strong foundation for their development. The Capricorn Foundation is proud to partner with and support like-minded organisations that operate within one of our primary focus areas of education. Together with these partners, we remain committed to transforming lives and Being Connectors of Positive Change by making a profound and lasting positive impact on our communities.”

S.P.E.S. Charity is a Non-Profit (section 21) Organisation that has been involved in the community for over 16 years. The project is primarily focused on supporting informal pre-schools in the less fortunate areas of Windhoek and aims to break the cycle of poverty for the children and youth they work with. The project’s involvement is focused on providing emotional, physical, intellectual, and spiritual support and directly impacts 1100 children.

S.P.E.S works to break the cycle of poverty by providing a support structure around the child while they develop through pre-school, primary school, and secondary school until they enter employment. Since the start of the project, Kopenhagen Fur from Denmark has been involved with the project as the primary sponsor. However, their commitment has been dramatically affected by Covid19. The Capricorn Foundation recognised that collaboration with S.P.E.S. creates impact where needed and is proud to be a local donor.

For more information about the partnership between the Capricorn Foundation and S.P.E.S., please contact Veripura Muukua at veripura.muukua@capricorn.com.na. – Namibia Daily News