Capricorn Foundation Supports Youth Empowerment in Namibia through #BeFree Centre

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 25 — The Capricorn Foundation recently visited the #BeFree Centre of Excellence site in the heart of Katutura to assess the construction progress. The #BeFree Centre is an initiative of the One Economy Foundation supported by the Capricorn Foundation. Opening in September 2023, the centre will act as a catalyst in the local community by linking six schools and 12 youth-focused organizations.

The centre will offer a variety of services, including an adolescent health centre, a S.T.E.M Centre offering after-school mentoring and skill innovation such as robotics, and a future phase two skills centre where a broad range of capacity building, entrepreneurship workshops and training programs will be offered.

Through its support of the #BeFree Centre, the Capricorn Foundation is acting on its vision of being an inspiring connector of positive change to improve economic and social conditions in the communities where it operates. In October 2022, at the One Economy Gala Fundraising Dinner, the Capricorn Foundation pledged N$500,000 towards the #BeFree Centre, with a commitment to pursue a long-term partnership with the One Economy Foundation, including expanding programs offered at the envisioned centre.

“The Capricorn Foundation is committed to partnering with like-minded organizations like the One Economy Foundation to address issues faced within our communities and to find sustainable solutions. We share the same vision as the One Economy Foundation to support vulnerable youth and view our support to the #BeFree Centre as an investment in our youth, who will be the leaders of tomorrow. I commend the First Lady of Namibia, Madame Monica Geingos, for acting on her vision to provide this safe haven for the youth and to equip them with the necessary skills and training to help them reach their full potential,” said Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation during the site visit.

The #BeFree Centre will close the gap in service delivery to young people and create a safe space where youth can engage and grow through targeted, gender-sensitive and age-appropriate youth empowerment programs, including psychological and counselling support. Investment in youth is a critical and continuous process that demands patience, perseverance, and the breaking of silos.

This unprecedented collaboration between the public and private sectors is a significant stride towards empowering the youth in Namibia. It offers a crucial platform for them to express their voices and ideas while receiving comprehensive multidimensional services that span healthcare, S.T.E.M, and capacity building, tailored to their holistic development. By supporting the youth in an integrated manner, this centre aims to build a brighter future for all Namibians, founded on the belief that every individual has the potential to achieve greatness.

Crucial to the project’s success is the partnership with the Ministry of Sport, Youth, and National Services, which offers the project amazing infrastructure as well as support staff, enabling the sustainable rollout of innovative, inspiring, educational programs to the youth in a safe and non-judgmental environment. – Namibia Daily News