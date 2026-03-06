Trending Now
Iran’s president says some countries have begun mediation efforts
Iran’s president says some countries have begun mediation efforts

March 6, 2026

TEHRAN, March 6 — Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that some countries have begun mediation efforts, without identifying them, amid U.S.-Israeli strikes on the country.

“Let’s be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation’s dignity and sovereignty,” Pezeshkian said in a post on social media platform X.

“Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict,” he added.

On Saturday morning, the United States and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians.

Iran responded through several waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases across the region. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

