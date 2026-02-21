Trending Now
Tanzania warns miners of silicosis risks
February 21, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 21– Tanzania’s Ministry of Health on Saturday urged miners across the country to take precautions against silicosis, an incurable lung disease caused by inhaling mineral dust.

Deputy Minister for Health Florence Samizi issued the warning in the presence of Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba at a foundation stone laying ceremony for a 3.7-billion-Tanzanian-shilling (about 1.48 million U.S. dollars) facility at Kibong’oto hospital in Kilimanjaro region.

Samizi said public awareness of the disease remained low despite its irreversible effects. She noted that silicosis, caused by silica particles in rocks and sand, led to permanent lung damage and severe breathing difficulties.

The deputy minister identified small-scale and underground miners as the most vulnerable groups due to frequent exposure during rock drilling and crushing.

She revealed that Kibong’oto hospital had treated over 40 silicosis patients who required long-term or lifelong oxygen therapy.

According to medical experts, the condition causes lung scarring, reduces oxygen absorption, and increases risks of tuberculosis and lung cancer.

Samizi said the government was strengthening respiratory treatment services and awareness campaigns, emphasizing that prevention remained the priority as Tanzania expanded its mining activities. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

