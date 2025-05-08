Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica BRICS Nations Collaborate on Nuclear Power Development Strategies
BRICS Nations Collaborate on Nuclear Power Development Strategies
AfricaENERGYInternational

BRICS Nations Collaborate on Nuclear Power Development Strategies

May 8, 2025

By John K WaDisho

The inaugural expert panel of the BRICS Nuclear Platform recently took place in Beijing, coinciding with the CIENPI — 2025 exhibition.

The session, themed “Key Factors Impacting the Development of Nuclear Power,” gathered representatives from BRICS nations and partner countries, including China, Russia, Brazil, South Africa, and Iran, along with stakeholders from the ASEAN Centre for Energy and the World Nuclear Association.

The panel aimed to address efficient nuclear energy deployment, industry trends, and collaborative opportunities for energy security.

Key speakers emphasized the need for seasoned experts to support emerging professionals in nuclear technology, while several African nations expressed rising interest in nuclear collaboration, particularly in the context of a sustainable energy future.

The next expert panel is scheduled for May 21, 2025, in Brazil, alongside the Nuclear Trade & Technology Exchange exhibition.

Photo: contributed

Post Views: 344
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Top news items in Kenya’s major media outlets

December 28, 2018

WHO representative urges Angola to strengthen investment in...

November 17, 2020

South Africa set to become the first African...

March 20, 2021

Young Warriors to take on CAR in AFCON...

February 15, 2021

(Special for CAFS) Nigeria issues alert for high...

July 3, 2021

Regional assembly speaker urges speedy cessation of hostilities...

February 15, 2018

Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 3.65 mln: Africa...

February 10, 2021

4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Uganda’s capital

June 18, 2021

Japan evacuates embassy in Afghanistan

August 17, 2021

(Special for CAFS) Kenya nominates candidate for Commonwealth...

August 30, 2021