BRICS Nations Collaborate on Nuclear Power Development Strategies

By John K WaDisho

The inaugural expert panel of the BRICS Nuclear Platform recently took place in Beijing, coinciding with the CIENPI — 2025 exhibition.

The session, themed “Key Factors Impacting the Development of Nuclear Power,” gathered representatives from BRICS nations and partner countries, including China, Russia, Brazil, South Africa, and Iran, along with stakeholders from the ASEAN Centre for Energy and the World Nuclear Association.

The panel aimed to address efficient nuclear energy deployment, industry trends, and collaborative opportunities for energy security.

Key speakers emphasized the need for seasoned experts to support emerging professionals in nuclear technology, while several African nations expressed rising interest in nuclear collaboration, particularly in the context of a sustainable energy future.

The next expert panel is scheduled for May 21, 2025, in Brazil, alongside the Nuclear Trade & Technology Exchange exhibition.

Photo: contributed