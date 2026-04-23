“Handmade economy” booms as youth embrace immersive heritage

TAIYUAN, April 23 — In an ancient courtyard in Xinzhou City, north China’s relic-rich Shanxi Province, Cui Yafei, a post-00s tourist, saw a plain white silk scarf turn lush green after it was soaked in a dyeing vat for ten minutes, and then it turned indigo within minutes as it was exposed in the air.

“Everyone is a designer here.

Every piece is a unique memory shared between us and the traditional natural dyeing technique,” said Cui. For her, the hands-on process is far more rewarding than simply taking “check-in” photos at famous landmarks.

The “magic” is part of the traditional natural dyeing technique, a municipal-level intangible cultural heritage project in Xinzhou.

The indigo dye is extracted from leaves of a herb called Isatis root, a material that Zhao Hui, the local inheritor, treats with profound respect.

“If maintained well, the dye could outlive me,” Zhao said, noting that her workshop in the Xinzhou ancient city now offers over 100 different color variations, which is attracting a growing number of young visitors.

The rise of the “handmade economy” marks a shift in Chinese consumption trends, where travelers increasingly seek cultural experiences and emotional value over mere material purchases.

Xinzhou, known in ancient times as “Xiurong,” with a history dating back to the late Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220), has transformed into a living folklore museum, integrating cultural heritage protection with high-quality tourism development.

Just steps away from the dyeing workshop, another group of tourists was busy kneading dough at a traditional “huamo” (steamed buns with elaborate flowery decorations) shop.

Under the guidance of Gao Juan, a district-level inheritor of the local huamo-making techniques, a lively fish-shaped “huamo” took form in seconds.

“Beyond traditional shapes, we now offer tourists an experience of making cartoon-style ‘huamo’,” Gao said, adding that her business has significantly benefited from the “heritage plus experience” model.

Local government support has played a crucial role in the revival. To date, 30 creative cultural shops have opened on a dedicated street in Xinzhou ancient city, including 12 intangible cultural heritage projects.

The trend is resonating across China. In Jingdezhen, east China’s Jiangxi Province, young people are lining up to try their hands at the pottery wheel; in Jiangsu Province’s Suzhou City, crowds gather to craft unique lacquer fans using mineral pigments; and in the tea workshops of eastern Fujian Province, visitors learn the thousand-year-old art of tea making from master craftsmen.

Experts believe the shift reflects a profound change in consumer demand. “Consumers are no longer satisfied with passive reception; they are more willing to pay for unique emotional value, social experiences, and memories of the process,” said Yan Chun, a folklore scholar and associate professor at Shanxi Normal University. The rise of the “handmade economy” has taken ancient traditions out of deep alleys and brought them to the public, activating new consumption momentum, Yan added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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